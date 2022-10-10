Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OGE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 24.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,001,000 after buying an additional 1,360,363 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 80.6% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,582,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,527,000 after buying an additional 706,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,739,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,876,000 after buying an additional 647,876 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,408,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,443,000 after purchasing an additional 382,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 371.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 356,349 shares during the last quarter. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGE. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

OGE Energy Stock Down 4.1 %

OGE stock opened at $34.44 on Monday. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $42.91. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.65 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 16.09%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 35.65%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

Recommended Stories

