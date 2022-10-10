TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in TransDigm Group by 885.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total value of $23,489,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.97, for a total value of $6,819,155.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,777,317.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,978 shares of company stock worth $39,563,556 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.08.

TDG stock opened at $533.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $605.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $594.78. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $500.08 and a 1-year high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.87%.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

