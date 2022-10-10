Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.08 Million Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of G. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 10.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,120,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,204,000 after acquiring an additional 787,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genpact by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,295,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,894,000 after acquiring an additional 152,412 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Genpact by 101.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 25.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,836,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,165,000 after acquiring an additional 581,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,730,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,817,000 after purchasing an additional 285,296 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

Genpact Trading Down 3.2 %

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,422,253.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Heather White sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $32,769.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,536.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,422,253.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,713 shares of company stock worth $5,645,269. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

G opened at $44.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

