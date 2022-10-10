Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $60.30 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,264 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 22,254 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.9% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $60,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WD Rutherford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,574,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 13,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:V opened at $183.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $347.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.83 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 51.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on V. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $291.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.08.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

