J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $160.06 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.98. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

