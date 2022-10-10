Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $869,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $942,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $70,007,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $696,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. 62.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at 33.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $31.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 35.25 and its 200 day moving average is 33.60. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.60.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.67 by -0.22. The firm had revenue of 364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 337.71 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 39.27% and a negative net margin of 1,361.67%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 63.05.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

