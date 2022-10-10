Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 52,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 503.3% in the 1st quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 312,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after acquiring an additional 260,448 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Price Performance

BGT opened at $10.85 on Monday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $10.73 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.0781 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.