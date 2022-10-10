Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 392 Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GAL. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 14,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GAL opened at $36.51 on Monday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a one year low of $35.82 and a one year high of $47.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31.

