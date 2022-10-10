Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,583 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.14% of Thor Industries worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of THO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Thor Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THO opened at $72.40 on Monday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $125.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on THO shares. StockNews.com cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Thor Industries to $69.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer purchased 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thor Industries news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO W. Todd Woelfer bought 1,225 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

