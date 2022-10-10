Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOOG. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 14,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $210.62 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $208.10 and a 12-month high of $306.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.71 and a 200-day moving average of $237.38.

