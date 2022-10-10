Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,756 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,697,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,823,000 after acquiring an additional 234,632 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,478,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,840,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,285,000 after acquiring an additional 71,553 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,562,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,012,000 after acquiring an additional 57,633 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $13.12 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.