iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,490.9% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

EWJ opened at $49.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.