Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $107.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $84.86 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

