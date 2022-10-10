Truist Financial Corp Decreases Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,207 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,733,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,896,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Welltower by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,199,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,384,634,000 after buying an additional 766,616 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Welltower by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,173,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,849,000 after buying an additional 2,554,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,334,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $58.60 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.72 and a 200-day moving average of $83.33.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

