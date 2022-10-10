Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 29,387 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Globus Medical worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after acquiring an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $163,726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,156 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,682,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $124,119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,534,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,208,000 after acquiring an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Globus Medical Profile

Shares of GMED opened at $59.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $81.78.

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.