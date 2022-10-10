Truist Financial Corp Sells 8,321 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,321 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $7,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CP. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 32.7% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 99,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CP opened at $68.73 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $66.68 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 24.02%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

