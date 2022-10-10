Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1,926.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 410.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,483.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $11,079,858.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,840,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 850,046 shares of company stock worth $62,634,933. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE K opened at $69.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

