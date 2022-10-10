Truist Financial Corp Increases Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,927 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.24% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Resource Group increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 44,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PULS stock opened at $48.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.09. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $49.65.

