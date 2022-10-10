Truist Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,607 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $5,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX opened at $19.25 on Monday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.29.

