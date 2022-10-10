Truist Financial Corp Reduces Position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,234 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $6,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.38.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI stock opened at $127.04 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.51. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.32 and a 12-month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Stories

