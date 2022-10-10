First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,013 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of First Citizens BancShares worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $741,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total transaction of $553,410.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,595.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $825.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.99. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $598.01 and a fifty-two week high of $947.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $822.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $719.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.33 million. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $15.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 76.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.