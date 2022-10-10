Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.26% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $43.79 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.45 and a 12-month high of $51.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Cuts Dividend
