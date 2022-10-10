Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $2,948,171.52 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,948,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $3,124,705.60.

On Monday, September 12th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $3,453,677.12.

On Friday, September 9th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $3,456,296.32.

On Monday, August 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $4,096,952.64.

On Thursday, August 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total value of $4,014,185.92.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $55.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of -60.87 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.96 and a 12 month high of $221.64.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 50.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,462,000 after buying an additional 5,698,601 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 15.4% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,643,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,423,000 after buying an additional 2,093,425 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,495,000 after buying an additional 611,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 30.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,844,000 after buying an additional 1,503,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.57.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

