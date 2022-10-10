Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.4% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Apple were worth $40,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its position in Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its position in Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.13.

Apple Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $140.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

