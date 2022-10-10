Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CAO Sells $125,001.45 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ PANW opened at $169.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.13. The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.40, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $213.63.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $231.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.13.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
