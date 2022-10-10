Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) CAO Sells $125,001.45 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $125,001.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $169.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.13. The company has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.40, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.52 and a 1-year high of $213.63.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 677 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 384.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,589 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 360,189 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $200,538,000 after purchasing an additional 18,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,388,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $208.33 to $213.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $201.67 to $231.67 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.13.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.