Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Director Sells $41,265.00 in Stock

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $41,265.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,264.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Varonis Systems Trading Down 7.4 %

VRNS stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 4.34.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.15% and a negative net margin of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. Analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 15.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,236,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,548,000 after acquiring an additional 713,015 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,468,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,902,000 after acquiring an additional 360,921 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 9.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,412,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,067,000 after acquiring an additional 307,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,310,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 24.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,841,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,785 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.93.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Stories

