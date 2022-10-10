Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Sells $114,420.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $114,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

On Thursday, July 21st, Megan Faust sold 12,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $228,840.00.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $17.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $26.64.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at $178,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 114.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $551,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at $963,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 36.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 26,911 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.