The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Sells $67,838.76 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $67,838.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,527,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,260,713.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,060 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $67,206.80.

On Monday, October 3rd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,765 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $79,130.80.

On Friday, September 30th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $51,480.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,642 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $59,670.24.

On Monday, September 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 7,153 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $32,689.21.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 13,086 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $55,615.50.

On Monday, September 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 19,629 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $84,993.57.

On Friday, September 16th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 200,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $900,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 37,785 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $188,547.15.

On Monday, September 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 38,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $209,760.00.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TOI opened at $4.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $12.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncology Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Oncology Institute during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oncology Institute in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

Oncology Institute Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

Featured Stories

