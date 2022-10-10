Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s Largest Position

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,695,742 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 6.7% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $375,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apple Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.13.

Apple stock opened at $140.09 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

