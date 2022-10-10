Insider Buying: Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Director Buys $156,310.00 in Stock

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) Director James C. Cherry bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $156,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

AHH stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.51 million, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.88. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 12.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AHH. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.

Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 791,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 584,779 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 29,091 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 828,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 238,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

