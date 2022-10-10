Insider Selling: Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $42,502.50 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $42,502.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,939 shares in the company, valued at $15,970,569.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paul Cunningham also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, September 6th, Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.39, for a total value of $42,097.50.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock opened at $158.90 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.54.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.