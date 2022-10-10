The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Major Shareholder Sells $67,206.80 in Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,060 shares of Oncology Institute stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $67,206.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,575,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,669,996.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,652 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total value of $67,838.76.

On Monday, October 3rd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 16,765 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $79,130.80.

On Friday, September 30th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 11,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $51,480.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,642 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $59,670.24.

On Monday, September 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 7,153 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $32,689.21.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 13,086 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $55,615.50.

On Monday, September 19th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 19,629 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $84,993.57.

On Friday, September 16th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 200,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $900,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 37,785 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $188,547.15.

On Monday, September 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 38,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $209,760.00.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TOI opened at $4.61 on Monday. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.92 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter valued at $3,732,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Oncology Institute by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 19,162 shares during the period. Triatomic Management LP raised its holdings in Oncology Institute by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 428,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oncology Institute by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 838,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 395,977 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TOI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oncology Institute in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

About Oncology Institute

(Get Rating)

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

Featured Articles

