New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $439,000 Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Rollins were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $967,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215,395 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,486,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600,504 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,485,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,283,000 after purchasing an additional 384,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Rollins by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 976,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,215,000 after purchasing an additional 181,175 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $27,307,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,841,263 shares in the company, valued at $7,895,190,385.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $27,307,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,841,263 shares in the company, valued at $7,895,190,385.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,221,283 shares of company stock worth $156,287,112. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rollins Stock Down 2.6 %

ROL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $36.16 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $714.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.00 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 12.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.70%.

About Rollins

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.