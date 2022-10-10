New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Invests $409,000 in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENOV. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Enovis during the first quarter worth $7,814,000. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enovis during the first quarter worth $470,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Enovis during the first quarter worth $5,203,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Enovis during the first quarter worth $905,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Enovis in the second quarter valued at $371,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enovis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Enovis to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Enovis Price Performance

ENOV opened at $45.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63. Enovis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $164.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.05.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Enovis had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $195,898.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at $808,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Enovis

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.