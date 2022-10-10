New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 102,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 53,631 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 883,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,666,000 after buying an additional 41,899 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,050,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $62.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.40. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $231.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.39 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.29.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,283.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.82 per share, with a total value of $113,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,434.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.57 per share, with a total value of $2,375,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,725 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,283.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Further Reading

