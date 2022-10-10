New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CZR. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $2,164,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 875,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,709,000 after buying an additional 33,478 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $3,641,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CZR. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.12.

CZR opened at $37.28 on Monday. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $118.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average of $50.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.77.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

