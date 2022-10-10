New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,800 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter worth $267,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter worth $3,577,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carter’s in the second quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Carter’s by 15.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,419,000 after purchasing an additional 24,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of CRI opened at $72.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.27. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $111.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.89.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $990,970.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $990,970.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

