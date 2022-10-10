New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 6,000 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,266 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 72,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,208,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,484,000 after purchasing an additional 842,747 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 49.8% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 116,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 38,604 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BRBR shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $20.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.67 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 4.38%. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

