Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $60.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.98. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $60.59 and a 1-year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

