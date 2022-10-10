Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Crocs were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crocs by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 100.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Crocs by 44.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 0.7% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 40,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CROX stock opened at $76.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.94. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $183.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.93 million. Crocs had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 202.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,315.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $253,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 7,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $587,503.20. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,556,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

