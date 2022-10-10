New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $484,000 Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 436.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,120,000 after buying an additional 379,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,827,000 after buying an additional 319,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after purchasing an additional 258,490 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7,320.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 169,542 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after purchasing an additional 129,564 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PotlatchDeltic

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $42.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.70. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.14.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

About PotlatchDeltic

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

