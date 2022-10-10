Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,872 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.28% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 89,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,972,000 after acquiring an additional 38,489 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $375,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,122,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $84.45 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a one year low of $83.90 and a one year high of $149.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.05.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.