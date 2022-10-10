Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $596,396,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 240,390.6% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,043,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after purchasing an additional 562,876 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA stock opened at $200.46 on Monday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.47 and a 52-week high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.80. The stock has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HCA. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $306.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

