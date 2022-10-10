Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 414.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,044 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 382,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,834,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $131.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $136.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $3.06. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.60%.

Several analysts recently commented on RGA shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

