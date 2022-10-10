The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,517,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,917,000 after buying an additional 836,807 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,434,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,845,000 after buying an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,385,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,103,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.25.

Mosaic Stock Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $51.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day moving average is $56.79. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

