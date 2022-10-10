Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,997 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 14,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

NYSE:BNS opened at $47.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.06. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $74.86.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.63. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

