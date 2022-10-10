Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,707 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.3% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $234.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.44. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $232.73 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

