Delwinds Insurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWIN) vs. American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Financial Analysis

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWIN – Get Rating) and American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Delwinds Insurance Acquisition and American Equity Investment Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delwinds Insurance Acquisition N/A -8.93% 0.56% American Equity Investment Life 61.05% 8.22% 0.59%

Volatility and Risk

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Equity Investment Life has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delwinds Insurance Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A American Equity Investment Life 0 5 4 0 2.44

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Delwinds Insurance Acquisition and American Equity Investment Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

American Equity Investment Life has a consensus target price of $44.20, indicating a potential upside of 13.36%. Given American Equity Investment Life’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Equity Investment Life is more favorable than Delwinds Insurance Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.4% of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Delwinds Insurance Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of American Equity Investment Life shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Delwinds Insurance Acquisition and American Equity Investment Life’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delwinds Insurance Acquisition N/A N/A $4.65 million N/A N/A American Equity Investment Life $3.69 billion 0.93 $473.99 million $11.82 3.30

American Equity Investment Life has higher revenue and earnings than Delwinds Insurance Acquisition.

Summary

American Equity Investment Life beats Delwinds Insurance Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delwinds Insurance Acquisition

Delwinds Insurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance and insurtech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa.

