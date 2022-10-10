Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 10,722 CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CI&T by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,942 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CI&T by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T in the 1st quarter worth $644,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CI&T by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 12,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CI&T in the 1st quarter worth $1,288,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CI&T alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CINT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CI&T from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CI&T from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

CI&T Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CI&T stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. CI&T Inc has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CI&T Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CI&T

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CI&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.