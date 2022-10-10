Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.32% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,421,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,652,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 172.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 209,250 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 473.4% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 152,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 125,975 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 574,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,278,000 after acquiring an additional 116,072 shares during the period.

GEM stock opened at $26.39 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $38.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.24.

